Raymond F. Schlueter Telegraph Herald Aug 29, 2021

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — Raymond F. Schlueter, of Pueblo West and formerly of Dubuque, died on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.

Romero Family Funeral Home in Pueblo assisted the family.