Rita Mae Gilligan Mennig, 91, of Dubuque, passed away on September 29, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019, at St. Raphael Cathedral, with Father Gregory Bahl officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 until 7 p.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a wake service will be at 3 p.m.
Rita was born on February 21, 1928, in Dubuque, the daughter of Frank and Diana (Arnold) Heckelsmiller. She graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1946.
Rita worked at Finley Hospital starting in 1972 as a printing coordinator and retired in 1987. In 1997, she was a fee collector for the City of Dubuque Leisure Services-Eagle Point Park.
Rita married Joseph “Bud” Gilligan on July 4, 1947, at the Church of the Nativity, and he preceded her in death on May 8, 1986. She later married Allen Mennig on June 6, 1987, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Dubuque. He preceded her in death on February 17, 1991.
She was a member of St. Raphael Cathedral, Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court #1287 Dubuque and the Finley Hospital Auxiliary. In 1998, she received the Iowa Governor’s Volunteer Award.
She is survived by her children, Philip E. (Mary) Gilligan, of New Orleans, La., and Mark J. (Mary) Gilligan and Paul F. Gilligan, both of Dubuque; step-sons, Allen M. “Mike” Mennig, of St. Louis, Mo., and Louis J. (Judy) Mennig, of Dubuque; and step-daughter, Rebecca (Dave) Hermsen, of Farley, Iowa; eight grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren; along with many special nieces and nephews.
Rita was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, in infancy, Raymond and John; and her brother, Delbert Heckelsmiller.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Dubuque Arboretum or a charity of your choice.
Rita’s family would like to thank Dr. Alexander Johnson and Dr. Pazhoor along with the UnityPoint staff, especially the nurses on 4th floor, for all of their professional and compassionate care of Rita. The family would also like to thank special friends, Betty (Mike) Fishnick and Debbie (Gary) Nadermann, for their love, support and strength through Rita’s walk of life.