HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Sherrie A. Stangl, 68, of Hazel Green, WI passed away on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at UnityPoint Finley Hospital in Dubuque, IA surrounded by her family and friends. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 26th at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Sinsinawa, WI, with Fr. Wayne Droessler officiating. Military honors will be accorded at the church following services. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Family and friends may call from 3:00 p.m. — 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 25th at the Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI; also on Friday, May 26th from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family. Sherrie was born on January 15, 1955 to Travis & Shirley (Thoeni) Taylor in Collins, MS. She was a US Army veteran and later went to school at NICC to become a licensed practical nurse. She married the love of her life, George H. Stangl on May 21, 1977 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Sinsinawa, WI. Sherrie enjoyed crocheting, old Western tv shows, getting her nails done, traveling & fishing with George, loved watching and feeding the birds, playing with her grandkids, but most of all, she enjoyed time spent with her family and friends. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. Sherrie is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, George; 3 children: Chris Stangl of Dickeyville, WI, Sarah (Eric) Phelps of Dubuque, IA and Rebecca (Aaron) Reding of Platteville, WI; 5 grandchildren: Brandon & Logan Phelps, Matthew Stangl-McDermott, Aaron “AJ” & Alexandria Reding; a special niece and nephew, Jennifer Lawson & Zachary Stern; along with other nieces and nephews and a brother. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Mabeth Stern. In lieu of plants & flowers a Sherrie A. Stangl Memorial Fund has been established. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.