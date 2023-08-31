LA MOTTE, Iowa — Bryan Michael Miller, 49, of La Motte, Iowa departed this earth on August 29th, 2023.

Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, September 1st, 2023, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a wake service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 2nd, at St. Joseph Key West Church with Msgr. Thomas Toale officiating.

