LA MOTTE, Iowa — Bryan Michael Miller, 49, of La Motte, Iowa departed this earth on August 29th, 2023.
Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, September 1st, 2023, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a wake service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 2nd, at St. Joseph Key West Church with Msgr. Thomas Toale officiating.
Bryan Michael Miller was born on July 11th, 1974, to Mary L. Miller (Schlarman) and William “Bill” A. Miller.
Bryan was a family man who loved spending time with his children and his beloved dog Eva, outside of working for his family business, Bill Miller and Sons Logging. He was a very kind, humble, caring man who loved the little things in life, including his Dr. Pepper and brandy old fashions. He loved farming, living off the land, and providing for his family. Everyone who met him loved him for the genuine person he was.
Bryan is survived by the mother of his children, Janel L. Miller and his children Rachael A. Zenner (Levi), Nicholas M. Miller (Emily), Joseph W. Miller, Mitchell J. Miller (Katherine), and his grandson Ryker J. Zenner. His parents Bill and Mary Miller. He is also survived by his brothers Craig (Michelle) Miller, Chris (Kim) Miller, and Jason (Jill) Miller along with many nieces and nephews. He is loved by all and will be missed by many.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Louis and Mary Schlarman and Arthur and Florence Miller.
In lieu of flowers a Bryan Miller memorial fund will be established.
The family wishes to thank their family and friends for all their love and support during this difficult time.