SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Randall G. Apel, 83, of Sheboygan, WI, was welcomed home by our Lord and Savior on August 22, 2020, after being embraced in the loving arms of his family and friends at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice where he spent his last week.
All who knew Randy are clear that he had a good life — lived by the principles of loyalty and love of family, God, and Country. His faith in God was his touchstone as he courageously rode the rough seas of the last 3 years. Randy was a tough, yet tender, harmonica-playing Navy Veteran turned insurance executive, a classy guy — quite an accomplishment for a regular fellow from Dubuque. What he was most proud of, beyond his sons, “snagging” two wives, and the photography of his Sister Sandi — were the friends, agents and colleagues he had made over the decades at Acuity, and Couri Insurance Associates. He was well respected for his hard work, and willingness to go the extra mile for anyone — his compassionate heart (protected by his sarcastic and conservative rhetoric) was totally committed to the success of others. Before retiring, he was a passionate Volunteer for the We Honor Veterans Program at the Richardson Community Hospice; and, a regular liturgical reader at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church where he was a longtime member. After retirement at age 79, he enjoyed the backyard fine feathered friends, his gardening, and political bantering — along with providing consultation for anyone looking for advice or help (“look under every rock, and around every corner” was his standard response).
Randy married his first wife, Dee (Fischer), when returning from his service in the Navy in 1957. His 4 sons and their wives — Jay, Tim (Debbie), Kevin (Dana), Brian (Helen); along with his 10 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren have given him much joy! His surviving Sister Sandi (Margaret) and Randy shared a love of music and the beauty of nature — inseparable in spirit. He met his second wife, Linda Cates, at the Hospice, where he said goodbye to Dee in 2009. After a period of pursuit (Randy was quite a salesman, she dubbed him “Sparky”) — they were married in 2011. The family was expanded to include his stepdaughter Michelle, and her two children Brady and Brittany (Ryan).
Dear God, we offer him to you — with great love for who he is as a man, brother, father, husband and friend. Our hearts are full. “And it was good.” Soar Sparky!
The family is grateful for the care provided by the Pine Haven Christian Homes staff over the last year.
A private service will be held at the Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home in Sheboygan for family and closest friends on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Cards and posts on the Reinbold website (Reinboldfh.com) sharing the many stories of “life with Randy” are welcomed.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice in Sheboygan Falls.