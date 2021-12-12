Nancy K. (Richmon) Meisenburg, age 54, of Dubuque, passed away as the result of a car accident at 2:29 p.m., on Sunday, December 5, 2021, at MercyOne Dubuque.
To celebrate Nancy’s life, family and friends may visit from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held at 6:00 p.m., on Tuesday, at Behr Funeral Home, with Pastor Lynn Spicer officiating.
Nancy was born on June 27, 1967, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Simon and Clara (Fast) Richmon.
Nancy attended school in Dubuque before starting her family. She had 4 wonderful daughters, who meant the world to her. When the girls started having their own babies Nancy was overjoyed to become a doting grandma. She had special nicknames for all of them and called them her “kissy-face” grandchildren. Her family was truly her whole world. She loved spending time with everyone and traveling, especially to visit her sister, Tammy, in Indiana. She was a kindhearted woman who always put the needs of others before her own. She had a goofy personality which made her the life of the party and always kept everyone laughing. Nancy took meticulous care of her own home and devoted her working career to housekeeping. When she found some time for herself, Nancy enjoyed spending time in the great outdoors and loved to go walking. We are heartbroken at losing our wonderful mom, grandma and sister at the young age of 54. The world was definitely a better place because Nancy was here, and she will be missed more than words can say.
Those left to cherish Nancy’s memory include her children, Tammy Meisenburg, Nancy Jo Meisenburg, Amber (Michael) Feldman and Catherine Meisenburg, all of Dubuque, IA; 14 grandchildren, with baby Emmanuel on the way; Desirea, Noah, Lorenzo, Landon, Savana, Aurora, DavinaClaire, Kal-El, Lex Luthor, Kara, Abrianna, Clara, Aria and Cayden; her siblings, Mary Jo (Larry) Gearheart, Dubuque, IA, Janet (Bob) Trickler, Rockford, IL, Tammy (Dave) Kluesner, Indiana, Martha (Paul) Schmidt, Epworth, IA and Matthew Richmon, Dubuque, IA; a special niece, Gracie; and her best friend, Anthony Livens, Dubuque, IA.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Rosie Brandenburg; a nephew, Justin Schmidt; and a cousin, Victoria Carner.
The family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Nancy’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Nancy Meisenburg Family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com