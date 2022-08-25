CASCADE, Iowa — Michael J. “Corky” Dolphin Sr., 78, of Cascade, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at his home in Cascade, Iowa.

A Memorial Service for Corky will be held at 10 a.m., on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa, with Rev. Mark Osterhaus presiding. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, Iowa with Full Military Honors afforded by the Cascade American Legion Post #528.

