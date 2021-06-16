Mary P. Bildstein, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
E.R. Clare, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, June 17, Melby Funeral Home, Platteville. Celebration of life: 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
James P. Cody, Godfrey, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 18, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Janet Dwane, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. Anthony Catholic Church, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Jeri A. Edlund, Otter Creek, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, June 24, St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Otter Creek.
Donald J. Gronemus, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11:45 a.m. today, St. Rose of Lima Church, Cuba City. Mass of Christian burial: Noon today at the church.
Mitchell C. Hochhausen, Potosi, Wis. — Celebration of life: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 19, Holiday Gardens Event Center, Potosi.
Irwin J. Horsfield, Epworth, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Peosta, Iowa.
Lillian L. Knake, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 2, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home, Bellevue. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. July 2, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue.
Mary G. Ryan, East Dubuque, Ill. — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, East Dubuque.
Margaret I. Vesperman, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 17, and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 18, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home. Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Kevin M. Vondra, Hazel Green, Wis. — Celebration of life: 4 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, Sunset Lanes, Dickeyville, Wis.
Maria T. White, Monticello, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Monticello. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.