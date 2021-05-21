David J. Duve Jr., age 71, of Dubuque, passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at his home.
To celebrate Dave’s life, family and friends may visit from 3 until 7 p.m. on Monday, May 24, 2021, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Due to COVID-19 concerns, all who attend will be required to wear a face covering, and are asked to please maintain social distancing practices.
To honor Dave’s life, funeral services will be held immediately following the visitation at 7 p.m. on Monday at Behr Funeral Home, with Deacon John Stierman officiating. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery.
Dave was born on May 15, 1950, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of David and Donna (Moore) Duve Sr.
Dave was united in marriage to the love of his life, Pearl Lightfoot, on September 20, 1969, at Holy Ghost Church in Dubuque. They were blessed with 51 wonderful years together and 4 children, before his beloved Pearl passed away on November 18, 2020. She truly was the light of his life and he has missed her dearly these past months.
Dave was a hard worker and was employed with Trus-Joist before making the move to Swiss Valley Dairy, where he would remain until his retirement in 2010.
In his free time, Dave built his own smoker and began smoking meat to share with his family and friends. His specialty was pulled pork and the family often told him he should sell it on the side because it was so delicious.
He was very artistic and was always drawing or painting, even winning awards at the fair for his creations.
Dave also enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, looking for ginseng, and everything living at Mud Lake had to offer.
He was always looking out for others and volunteered his time helping out at the Dubuque Area Labor Harvest.
We are heartbroken at losing our dad, grandpa, great-grandpa and brother, life will definitely not be the same without him. However, we do know that he is now happily reunited with mom and they are both watching over us.
Those left to cherish Dave’s memory include his children, Mary (Grant) Gustofson, Boone, IA, Missy (Gary McDonough) Gruber, East Dubuque, IL, Vance (Monica) Duve, Dubuque, IA, and Donna (John) Udell, Bernard, IA; his 14 grandchildren, Scott, Sarah, Jordan, Jacob, Jarred, Brenton Gustofson, Tishana (Eric) Suiter, Jacob Gruber, David and Daisy Duve, Vance (Brooke) Duve, Jackson (Danielle) Cruciani, Drew Cruciani and Colson Cruciani; his 4 great-grandchildren, Eli and Clara Suiter, and Liam and Lennon Gruber; and his siblings, John (Lynn) Duve, Cedar Rapids, Mark (Goldie) Duve, Alabama, Russell (Karen) Duve, Dubuque, Beatrice (Brice) Nagelmaker, Dubuque, Luke (Sheila) Duve, Dubuque, Paul Duve, Dubuque, Beulah (Joe Lanser) Duve, Dubuque, Victoria (Don) Ruefer, Dubuque, Chris (Kim) Duve, Dubuque, Terry Duve, Dubuque, Kelly (Ron) Garman, Anamosa, Michael (Holly) Duve, Sr., Dubuque, and Rhonda (Jay) Brady, Seattle.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Pearl Duve; 4 brothers, Danny, Leo, Chucky and Timmy Duve; a sister-in-law, Debbie Duve; a brother-in-law, Craig Hoskins; and a nephew, Donny Barry.
The family would like to thank all of Davey’s family and life long friends for always being there for him.
“We love you Daddy-O.”
The family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Dave’s memory, which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. David Duve Jr. Family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com.