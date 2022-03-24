Joan J. Blocker, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque on March 22, 2022, at the age of 91. She was born May 6, 1930, in Charles City, IA, the daughter of Harold and Evelyn (Beard) Doore.
Visitation will be from 9:00 am until 11:00 am Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Church of the Resurrection.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Joan will be 11:15 am Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Church of the Resurrection with Father Philip Agyei as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery in Dubuque.
Joan grew up in Charles City, IA and graduated from Charles City High School. Following high school she worked as a bookkeeper at First Security Bank and Trust Company. Joan was united in marriage to Virgil Blocker on November 12, 1955 at Immaculate Conception Church in Charles City. Following their marriage, Joan and Virgil moved to Dubuque, IA where they raised their family and have resided since.
Joan is survived by her husband of 66 years: Virgil Blocker of Dubuque, her two daughters: Pam (Kevin) Klein of Elgin, IL and Cathy (Jeff) Krueger of Dubuque; five grandchildren: Christopher Klein, Courtney Klein, Jordan (Harrison) Wentzien, Kirsten (Austin) Kane and Connor (Emma) Krueger; three great grandchildren: Stella Jo, Hudson Tripp and Lila Penelope, one brother: James (Mary Lou) Doore of Toledo, OH and several nieces and nephews. Joan was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Janet Roberts.
After working at Resurrection School for over thirty years, Joan received the Benemerenti Award in 2011. Joan was an avid reader, tending to beautiful flowers and shopping was an enjoyable activity. Weekends were spent baking, especially chocolate chip cookies, for family and friends. Joan poured her passion into loving her ever growing family. Joan’s quick wit, contagious smile and warm heart will be truly missed by all who knew this gracious and special lady.
Throughout her illness with dementia, she taught us how to live with courage, grace and joy.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Resurrection School, Hospice of Dubuque or Stonehill Care Center.
A special heartfelt thank you to Deacon Mike Ellis, Deacon Jim and Mary Schmidt and John and Deb Kalb for their loving care and compassion.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.