Brenda L. Carper, Manchester, Iowa — Celebration of life: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, Delaware County Community Center, Manchester.
Mateo F. Crisologo, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 11, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: Noon Saturday at the funeral home.
Barbara L. Fisher, Madison, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, Christ Lutheran Church, Lancaster, Wis. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
William Glasson, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 11, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Service: Noon Saturday at the chapel.
Maria Elena Guerrero, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Grand River Center. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Margaret A. Kircher, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Columbkille Catholic Church.
Michael Klein, Verona, Wis. — Visitation: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, St. Anthony Catholic Church. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Joseph L. Lewis, Dickeyville, Wis. — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill. Service: 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, Mueller Memorial Chapel, Linwood Cemetery.
James Manternach, Monticello, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Monticello. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
William J. Meyer, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Norma J. Orton, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Carol A. Raithel, Earlville, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today, Clifton-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Earlville. Mass of Christian burial: 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Earlville.
Jennifer L. Ruh, Galena, Ill. — Committal service: Noon today, St. Michael’s Cemetery, Galena.
Thomas F. Scholl, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Holy Ghost Catholic Church.
Gary R. Stadel, Schapville, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Miller-Steinke Funeral Home, Scales Mound, Ill.
Stanley J. Wetter, Cuba City, Wis. — Parish wake service: 2:45 p.m. today, Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today at the funeral home and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City. Mass of Christian burial: 9:45 a.m. Saturday at the church.
