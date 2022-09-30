FARLEY, Iowa — Grace Elizabeth Wente McBride, 96, of Farley, passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022, in Dubuque.
Private Graveside services will be held for Grace in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Farley, Iowa. Anyone wanting to send memorials may send them to the Reiff Funeral Home Attn: Grace McBride Family, PO Box 99, Farley, Iowa, 52046.
She was born on June 18, 1926, at her family home in Hickory Valley, Farley, daughter of William and Catherine (Klosterman) Wente. She married Leo McBride on Oct. 20, 1956, in St. Boniface Catholic Church, New Vienna. He preceded her in death on August 15, 1992.
Grace lived and farmed all her life in John’s Creek Farley, Iowa. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Parish in Farley, Iowa.
Those left to cherish her memory are her four daughters, Ann (Jack Fessler) McBride of Keosauqua, Janelle McBride of Farley, Ellen (Joe Dunham) McBride of Des Moines and Molly (Todd) Wolfe of Clinton, IL; 9 grandchildren, Brittany Burns, Kayla (Ryan) Stebral, Krista (Nate Golding) Kramer, Sarah Thies, Jessica Thies, Maggie Dunham, Charley Dunham, Rachel Wolfe, and Jacob Wolfe; 4 great grandchildren, Brynn Burns, Camden Burns, Jace Stebral, Jamie Golding; three sisters-in-law, Pearl Scherrman, Rosalyn Kramer, and Mildred Wente all of Farley; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Walter Wente and Ralph Wente, her father and mother-in-law, Francis A. and Hester (Horsfield) McBride; four brothers -in-law, the Rev. James McBride, Harry (Madonna White) (Mary T. Klostermann) (Special Friend, Nadine Brady) McBride, Leon Kramer, and Raymond Scherrman; and two nieces, Laurie Dykstra and Michelle McBride.
