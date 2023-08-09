Nora P. Cottrell, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 5 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Douglas Gudenkauf, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Gerald H. Hoeger, Garnavillo, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Garnavillo. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Norma A. Kelchen, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Thursday, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Manchester.
Marcella C. Kieler, Florence, Ariz. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11:15 a.m. today, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Kieler, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 11:30 a.m. today at the church.
Anna Mae T. Lewis, Dubuque — Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Holy Ghost Catholic Church.
Dennis O’Neill, Muscatine, Iowa — Memorial service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, Grey House at Four Mounds. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Four Mounds.
Gerald Ostrander, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Peter Lutheran Church, Prairie du Chien. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Jeanine C. Smith, Mount Hope, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, with a Rosary at 3:45 p.m., St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bloomington. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 at the church.
Steve Tietjens, Sabula, Iowa — Celebration of life: 4 to 6 p.m., followed by a time of sharing, Tuesday, Aug. 15, Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna, Ill.
Ronald L. Vorwald, Holy Cross, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, Aug. 11, Holy Cross Catholic Church. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Kathleen Yager, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, Aug. 11, St. Raphael Cathedral. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.