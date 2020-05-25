Kathleen F. “Kathy” Heim, 67, of Dubuque, died May 21, 2020.
To honor Kathy, a Celebration of Life will be held at Steeple Square at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.tristatecremationcenter.com.
