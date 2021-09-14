ZWINGLE, Iowa — LaVerne Agnes Marcus, 98, of Zwingle, Iowa passed away Friday September 10, 2021, at Stonehill Care Center.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Saint Lawrence Catholic Church in Otter Creek with Rev. Mark Osterhaus and Rev. David Ambrosy officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of mass Wednesday at the church. Burial will follow at Saint Aloysius Cemetery in South Garryowen. The Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory Dubuque, IA is in charge of arrangements.
LaVerne was born on March 11, 1923, in Bernard, Iowa the daughter of Albert and Josephine (O’Hearn) Dimmer. She graduated from Saint Patrick Garryowen High School and attended the University of Dubuque. On November 22, 1943, she married Joseph Marcus at Saint Patrick Garryowen Church.
Joe and LaVerne farmed in Otter Creek until they moved to Zwingle in 1954, where LaVerne served as town clerk for 30 years while working at Sweeney’s Grocery. She was also a co-owner of Suite One Boutique in Maquoketa, and especially enjoyed the buying trips to Chicago, Dallas, and Minneapolis. She traveled to her ancestral homeland in County Cork, Ireland with her two daughters where they stayed in a castle, toured the Twin Churches of Wexford and sampled ales in several pubs.
LaVerne’s sense of humor and inviting demeanor drew others to her throughout her life, even when she was beating them at cards! She enjoyed going to casinos to try her luck on the Leprechaun Pot of Gold machines and nearly reached her dream of having Willard Scott announce her 100th birthday on a Smuckers jar.
She was the best and most loving mother to her four children John, Judy, Jr. and Joni. She is survived by her son John J. (Christine) Marcus of Zwingle, and a daughter Joan M. Kehoe of Minocqua, WI, eight grandchildren, Michael Marcus, Jennifer (Chris) Newton, Shawn Zambrano, Jodi (Ben) Yeggy, Michael Pierson, Michelle Riggleman, John (Melinda) Pierson, and Jason (Tina) Marcus, thirteen great grandchildren six great great grandchildren, and expecting a great great great grandson in November.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Joseph, a son Joseph R. “JR” Marcus, and a daughter Judy (Charles) Pierson.
A special thank you to Hospice of Dubuque “Angels” and all of the incredible caregivers at Stonehill Care Center.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to St. Lawrence Church in Otter Creek.