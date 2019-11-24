Mary M. Callahan, Maquoketa, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Temple Hill, Iowa. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today and after 9 a.m. Monday, Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade, Iowa.
Richard L. Cottrell, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 3860 Asbury Road. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at the funeral home.
Margaret L. Faust, Edgewood, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, Trinity Methodist Church, Edgewood. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Edgewood, and 10 a.m. Monday until time of services at the church.
Edward F. Hall, Potosi, Wis. — Services: 1:30 p.m. today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory, Lancaster, Wis. Visitation: After 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Dorene Larson, McGregor, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, Living Faith United Methodist Parish, Giard, Iowa. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona, Iowa, and after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Norma H. Maiers, Holy Cross, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, Holy Cross Catholic Church. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. today and 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, Kramer Funeral Home, Holy Cross.
Gloria M. Marolf, Farley, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Farley. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today and after 9 a.m. Monday, Reiff Funeral Home, Farley.
Patrick L. McDermott, Epworth, Iowa — Services: 1:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Epworth. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. today and after 11:30 a.m. Monday, Reiff Funeral Home, Epworth.
Michael A. Nebel, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1701 Rhomberg Avenue. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 3860 Asbury Road.
Gary R. Passmore, Monona, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Monona. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. today, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona, and after 10 a.m. Monday at the church.
Ethel M. Schneider, Lancaster, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory, Lancaster. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Joseph Trynowski, New Albin, Iowa — Celebration of Life: 2 to 6 p.m. today, New Albin Community Center.
Jack D. White, Darlington, Wis. — Services: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 104 E. Harriet St., Darlington. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, and 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday at the church.