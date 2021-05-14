FORT WORTH, Tex. — Mary Thomson Gladden passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 15, at Thompson’s Harveson & Cole Funeral Home, 4350 River Oaks Blvd., Fort Worth, TX. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery.
Mary was born July 28, 1963, in Austin, Texas, the daughter of Ross Thomson Gault and Mitzi McDonald. She graduated from Dubuque High School. Mary had the most generous and kind heart. She was very humble but fun-loving, always laughing and enjoying life. She touched so many people with her generosity and kindness. She also enjoyed traveling with her family and friends.
She is survived by daughter, Sarah Gladden-Arredondoher and husband, Joe; son, Nathan Gault and Raechele; sisters, Elizabeth DesChamps, Abby McDonald and Sarah Schrup; brother, D. L. McDonald; and her loving friend, Trish. Thompson’s Harveson & Cole Funeral Home, of Fort Worth, is in charge of arrangements. 817-336-0345.