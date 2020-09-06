ARLINGTON, Va. — John J. Byrne, 95, of Arlington, Va., formerly of Dubuque, died August 22, 2020, in Virginia, of lung cancer.
JJ was born on April 6, 1925, in Dubuque, Iowa, to Thomas E. Byrne and Clara Loes Byrne. After attending St. Columbkille’s School and Loras Academy in Dubuque, JJ graduated from the United States Military Academy (West Point) in 1946. He served in Korea and Japan, earning several Medals, before leaving the Army as a Captain. Following his marriage to Joan Boyle Byrne of Warren, Ohio, and Washington, DC, JJ relocated to Washington, attending Georgetown University Law School while working as a patent examiner at the U.S. Patent Office. He would remain in the DC area for seven decades.
JJ was a longtime partner at the international Baker & McKenzie law firm. He cherished the many lifelong friends from all parts of the world that he made at Baker & McKenzie. After he retired from Baker & McKenzie, JJ was involved in several business ventures, including the family-owned Top of the Town in Arlington, Virginia.
JJ will always be remembered for his consistently upbeat personality, laughter, joy of life, storytelling and deep Catholic faith.
JJ is survived in the Washington, DC, area by his children, John J. Byrne, Jr. (Kathryn), Thomas E. Byrne (Amanda), Peter D. Byrne (Susana), Dennis C. Byrne (Elizabeth), Joan B. Voss (Oliver) and Katherine B. Markham (Thomas); and his grandchildren, Brendan Voss, Heidi Voss, Claire Ingram, Patricia Ingram, Alicia Byrne, Connor Byrne, Lucas Byrne, Conrad Byrne, Romy Byrne and Julie Byrne; and nieces and nephews throughout the U.S.
He is also survived by two sisters-in-law who reside in Dubuque, Helene Byrne (widow of William Byrne) and Cindy Byrne (widow of Robert Byrne).
He was predeceased by his wife, Joan; his parents; and his brothers — Dubuque natives all — William, Thomas and Robert.
There will be a private funeral Mass and burial at Arlington National Cemetery.