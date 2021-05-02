CUBA CITY, Wis. — Robert “Bob” K. Johns, 84, of Cuba City, passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2021.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 6, at 11 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Cuba City. Burial with military honors accorded will be in Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Cuba City. Family & friends may call on Wednesday, May 5, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City; also on Thursday, May 6, from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at the church.
Complete arrangements are pending at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City.