Lavonne Toner, 70, of Dubuque died Monday, September 4, 2023. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 pm Thursday at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home, 2659 Kennedy Road. Funeral Service will be 1:30 pm Friday at the Funeral Home. Burial will be in Asbury Cemetery. The funeral service will be livestreamed at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.
Lavonne was born July 5, 1953 in Council Bluffs, Iowa, daughter of Lauren and Lila (Whittington) Leaders. She graduated from Underwood High School and attended one year of college.
She worked at Du-Trac Credit Union as a debt counselor for 40 years before her retirement.
Recommended for you
On August 29, 1998 she married Tim Toner in Blades Chapel at the University of Dubuque.
Lavonne was an avid sports fan. She enjoyed playing golf and made a hole in one. She and Tim met playing mixed softball. She also enjoyed bowling and was a Packers fan. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and watching all of their sporting activities.
She is survived by her husband, Tim Toner of Dubuque; daughter, Lindsay Jaeger of Dubuque; two step daughters, Angie (Ryan) McMahon of Dubuque and Holly Toner of Chicago; five grandchildren, five greatgrandchildren and six step grandchildren.
She is also survived by a brother, Marlon (Sheri) Leaders of Texas and a sister, Carol (Larry) Gregg of Hawarden, Iowa.
Lavonne was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Denny Miller; and a brother, Alan Leaders.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lavonne Toner Memorial Fund.
The family would like to thank all of the staff at Hospice of Dubuque, and drs. Kumar and Berman for all of their care.