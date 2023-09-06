Lavonne Toner, 70, of Dubuque died Monday, September 4, 2023. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 pm Thursday at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home, 2659 Kennedy Road. Funeral Service will be 1:30 pm Friday at the Funeral Home. Burial will be in Asbury Cemetery. The funeral service will be livestreamed at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.

Lavonne was born July 5, 1953 in Council Bluffs, Iowa, daughter of Lauren and Lila (Whittington) Leaders. She graduated from Underwood High School and attended one year of college.

Recommended for you