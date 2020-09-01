CUBA CITY, Wis. — Elizabeth “Betty” A. Guild, 73, of Cuba City, Wis., passed away peacefully with her children by her side on Friday, August 28, 2020, at MercyOne Hospital in Dubuque, Iowa.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 4 at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City. Burial will be held at a later date at Saint Charles Cemetery in Cassville, Wis. Family and friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 3 at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, and on Friday, September 3 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19, all attendees are requested to wear a face mask and social distancing rules are to be followed. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, Wis., is serving the family.
Betty was born on March 13, 1947, to Thomas & Margaret (Bausch) Hubbard in Chicago, Ill. In 1963, she graduated from St. Benedict’s in Chicago. She married Norman Guild on May 23, 1970, in Chicago. They had three children, John, Michael and Michelle. They moved to Cuba City, Wis., in 1998.
She worked at Southwest Health Center, Sentry Foods Grocery Store, Cuba City Meal Site and at Kwik Trip; her goal was to reach 20 years there this November. She was so proud of that.
Betty had many friends and had cared for so many people through the years; she always put other peoples’ needs ahead of hers, she had the biggest heart. She loved traveling, especially her yearly trip with her daughter Michelle to Las Vegas, which they were able to make one last trip before she passed away. She loved to go around to different casinos and play slots (her favorite). Betty also enjoyed shopping, scratch off tickets, an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan, being a part of the Cuba City Lioness, she was also known as “Betty Boop”, but most of all, she enjoyed time spent with her family and friends and just living life. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Betty is survived by her two children, John Guild and Michelle (Steve) Guild-Piatkowski, both of Cuba City, Wis.; a brother, Thomas (Patrice) Hubbard, of Palm Harbor, Fla.; a sister, Kathleen Hartwig and godson, Robert Hartwig, both of Auburndale, Wis.; her best friend, Christine Burkhardt, of Chicago; very close friends, Susan Parks and Tina Whitcher; along with nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Norman (June 18, 2016); a son, Michael (March 9, 2019); a brother-in-law, Robert Hartwig; aunts and uncles.
In lieu of plants & flowers, an Elizabeth “Betty” A. Guild Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o Betty Guild Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.