Wendell Joseph Huseman, 38, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly on February 24, 2020, while at work.
A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, with Pastor Sharon Bainbridge officiating. Family and friends may visit from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Wendell was born on March 5, 1981, in Seattle, Washington, the son of Daniel Huseman Sr. and Heidi Wastman. He married Brooke Kowalske on April 5, 2008, in Dubuque.
Wendell was currently working for John Deere Dubuque Works as a welder for over 15 years.
Wendell was the most loving and talented man ever! He was the best husband and father that anyone could ask for and he loved his family and friends more than anything. He always stuck up for the underdog and had a heart of gold.
Wendell’s love for his guitar started with his grandfather Joe Huseman. They spent hours playing guitar together. Wendell made the world better and he spread love wherever he went.
We love you Wendell, you are going to be remembered and loved forever!
He is survived by his wife, Brooke; two sons, Jude and Elijah; his father, Daniel Huseman Sr.; his mother, Heidi Huseman; his brother, Danny (Beth) Huseman; mother-in-law, Patricia Kowalske; brother-in-law, Matt (Tiffany) Kowalske; three nephews, three nieces; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and many loving friends.
Wendell was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joseph and Agnes Huseman, and Wendell and Phillis Wastman; and his father-in-law, Donald Kowalske.
In lieu of flowers, a Wendell Huseman memorial fund will be established.