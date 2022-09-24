Patricia C. Driscoll, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Resurrection Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Ethen D. Edge, Waterloo, Iowa — Service: 11 a.m. today, Melby Funeral Home and Crematory, Platteville, Wis.
John T. Frick, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.
Austin J. Gaul, Farley, Iowa — Visitation: 9 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Farley. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, St. Clements Catholic Church, Bankston, Iowa.
Mary P. Grady, Strawberry Point, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Monona, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Janice M. Hancock, Shullsburg, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 10:45, Saturday, Oct. 1, Centenary United Methodist Church, Shullsburg. Services: 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Carole J. Hutchinson, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester.
Patrick A. Hyde, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Service: 1 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Allen E. Kilburg, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. today, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue. Service: 10 a.m. today, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue.
Gerald T. Mullen, McFarland, Wis. — Visitation: 1 to 1:45 p.m. today, Erickson Funeral Home, Shullsburg, Wis. Service: 2 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Walter W. Paisley III, Bankston, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, Reiff Funeral Home, Epworth, Iowa. Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept 28, St. Clements Catholic Church, Bankston.
Mary E. Seitz, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept 25, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
