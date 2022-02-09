CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Darlene Emma (Bartosh) Schwendinger, age 88, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa passed away Sunday February 6, 2022 at the Monticello Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Monticello, Iowa. The Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 A.M. Thursday at Saint Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids by Father Dennis Conway. Burial will follow at Saint John’s Cemetery. Papich-Kuba Funeral Service in Cedar Rapids is serving the family.
Darlene is survived and will be remembered always with affection and appreciation by her daughter, Susan E. Schwendinger (Cavey); granddaughter, Ann Marie (Cavey) Jameson and husband Jack Jameson; great-grandchildren, Ella Grace Jameson and Max Jameson. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Irvin (Jim); parents, John J. and Stella (Wagner) Bartosh; brother, Donald F. Bartosh; sister, Gladys Jean (Bartosh) Koutny; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Lenore and Ed Kruse, Mae and Curtis Kedley, Louis and Levina Schwendinger, Kenneth and Rosalene Schwendinger, William (Bill) Koutny, and several nieces and nephews.
Darlene was born August 8, 1933 in Fort Atkinson, Iowa. On November 1, 1946 Darlene and her family moved to Cedar Rapids where she finished her 8th grade at Roosevelt Junior High School in 1947. Darlene graduated from Saint Wenceslaus High School in 1951. On September 10, 1955 Darlene married Irvin James (Jim) Schwendinger at Saint Wenceslaus Catholic Church. Jim died December 13, 2004.
Darlene was employed at Link-Belt Speeder (FMC), and for 10 years at the United States Postal Service.
She was a member of Saint Wenceslaus Catholic Church and Saint Wenceslaus Alumni Association. As the chairperson of the Alumni Association, Darlene was very active in the gathering of historical items from the grade-school and high school, as well as the Saint Wenceslaus Parish/Church. She found great joy in being a part of this process for many years. Darlene was also a member of Saint Mary’s Society 119 of the Czech Catholic Union.