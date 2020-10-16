Mike “Worthog” Schmitt, 64, of Rickardsville, died Monday, October 12, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City from complications due to COVID-19.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Michael will be 11 a.m. Monday, October 19, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rickardsville, with Father Noah Diehm as the Celebrant. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Rickardsville at a later date.
Per the wishes of the family, masks are required at the visitation and the Mass.
Michael Gerard was born June 9, 1956, in Dubuque, the son of Aloysius P. and Henrietta M. Hufnagel Schmitt. On September 29, 1978, he married Carrie Beth Lucas in Holy Cross, IA.
Mike attended Leo High School and later received his high school diploma from NICC, proud to be the class of 1991. He never stopped learning, though, from others or by researching in any way he could.
He worked at Key City Plating for 25 years, followed by 21 years as a Rural Mail Carrier for the Holy Cross Post Office. He retired in June of 2019 but continued working, always updating the house and helping family with projects and farming.
Mike was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rickardsville. He enjoyed camping and bike riding with family and friends. Anyone who needed a laugh simply turned to Mike. He loved to tell jokes and stories and had a calm, easygoing demeanor. Nicknames were his specialty and he handed them out to everyone.
Music was his passion. There was always music playing in the background, and he loved to whistle. He was a self-taught left-handed drummer on a right-handed kit and played drums, harmonica, and sang in several bands throughout his life, including Nature’s Image and Second Chance.
Mike was devoted to his family one hundred percent. He was a wonderful dad, making his children a priority in his life. Teaching them to be kind, loving people was important to him, as well as showing them how to change tires and brakes, fix electrical outlets, and to be do-it-yourselfers just like he was.
Mike and Carrie built a life together and came to be known as the inseparable couple, an inspiration to others. Their bond grew even stronger on October 17, 2013, when Mike received a kidney from his wife, whom he treated like a queen. It was a gift of love and life and now he takes a part of her with him forever.
Survivors include his wife, Carrie; one daughter, Holly Schmitt, of Marion; one son, Elliot (Shelden) Schmitt, of Rickardsville; four brothers, Paul (Mary) Schmitt, of Dubuque, Dick (Janet) Schmitt, of Dubuque, Joe (Doris) Schmitt, of Rickardsville, and Ken (Patty) Schmitt, of Dubuque; three sisters, Mary Kay (Dave Smith) LeGrand, of Dubuque, Diana (Dennis) Judd, of Oregon, WI, and Shirley (Gale) Simon, of Mitchell, SD; sister-in-law, Kathy Schmitt, of Dubuque; five brothers-in-law, Tom (Ruth) Lucas, of Dyersville, Mark (Jen Stansberry) Lucas, of Coralville, John (Bev) Lucas, of Sherrill, Joe (Michele) Lucas, of Lake St. Louis, MO, and Dan (Angie Phillips) Lucas, of Minneapolis, MN; three sisters-in-law, Judy (John) Vonderhaar, of New Vienna, Connie (Leon) Jaeger, of Dubuque, and Barb Lucas, of Iowa City; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Larry and Dolly Lucas; two brothers, Jim (Jeanette) Schmitt, and Dan “Hooks” Schmitt; and one sister, Pat (Joe) Steger.
The family thanks the ICU staff at Finley Hospital and MICU staff at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for their loving care and support.
