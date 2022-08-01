PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Donald Ludwig Osterhaus, 88, died on July 5, 2022, unexpectedly in a car accident.
He was born on May 4, 1934, to Joseph H. & Rose (Wegmann) Osterhaus in Bloomington, WI. Don served two years in the Army and spent one year of duty in Korea.
When returning from service, he met Mary Alice McCarthy at a dance at the Checkerboard in Prairie du Chien. Don married Mary Alice on September 8, 1958, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Wauzeka, WI, and lived the rest of his life in Prairie du Chien.
Don worked at and eventually managed the FS Mill in Prairie du Chien. He worked as a Regional Dairy Feed Sales Manager for FS (Growmark) until his retirement. He then worked part-time at Wal-Mart assembling bicycles and grills.
Don was an avid baseball player, coach & fan. He played on the Wyalusing State Park Ball Team and on a traveling ball team with the Army. Don coached Prairie Youth baseball and 4-H Softball for many years. In his later years, he groomed fields and sold raffle tickets for Legion Baseball and traveled far and wide to watch his grandchildren play baseball and softball or participate in various activities.
He liked to catch his limit of fish, completed many woodworking projects and was active in St. Gabriel’s Church and School activities for many, many years.
Don is survived by his wife, Mary, and six children, Diane (Tom), of Appleton, John (Tina), of Eastman, David, of Brookfield, Rodney (Lori), of Dalton, Greg (Stephanie), of Burnsville, MN, Brian (Emily), of Oregon; 19 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by three brothers, Carl (Linda), of Dickeyville, Paul (Charlene), of Hazel Green & Joe (Leona), of Ocala, FL; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a son, Robert (Joanne), of Burnsville, MN; a brother, Roger, of Bloomington; a sister Myrt Christianson, of Lancaster; his parents; and an infant brother.
The family asks that memorials be given to St. Feriole Island Gardens, PDC High School Athletics, or Prairie Catholic Schools.
A Memorial Mass of Resurrection will be held Monday, August 8, 2022, at St. Gabriel’s Church of the Holy Family Parish, Msgr. Charles Stoetzel officiating, with inurnment in the Calvary Cemetery, both in Prairie du Chien.
Friends may call at Garrity Funeral Home on Sunday, August 7, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Military honors will be accorded graveside by the Prairie du Chien Honor Guard. www.garrityfuneralhome.com.
