KIELER, Wis. — Leland H. “Buck” Runde, 92, of Kieler, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Epione Pavilion, Cuba City, Wisconsin.
Buck was born on March 28, 1929, in Happy Corners, Wisconsin, the son of Clarence and Orpha (Gunderman) Runde. He married the love of his life, Sara “Sally” Kerkenbush on April 18, 1953, at St. Andrew’s Church in Tennyson. She preceded him in death on October 26, 2019.
A short stroll from the family farm, Buck earned his first “paycheck” at age 16 at the cheese factory in Happy Corners. Two years later, he received an opportunity to begin his career with John Deere. In 1951, Buck was called to serve in the United States Army in both Japan and Korea. Upon his honorable discharge, he returned to John Deere until his retirement in 1984 with 37 years of service, many as a supervisor in “I” Building.
Buck and Sally dedicated their life to raising their 7 children, giving back to their community/parish, and enjoying the great outdoors. Buck’s children quickly learned his philosophy, “Ya don’t work, Ya don’t eat,” teaching them the importance of hard work, perseverance, and faith in God. Runde Family reunions, birthday mulligans, and weekly “Rundevoos” brought him great joy, as it meant time well spent with family and friends.
Buck was a charter member and treasurer of the Jamestown Volunteer Fire Department for 20 years. He also was a charter member of the Kieler Athletic Club. As an active volunteer at Immaculate Conception Parish, he served as President of the Holy Name Society and President of Parish Council. He enjoyed serving on the Boy Scout Troup Committee and Cub Scout Pack Committee.
His garden was the envy of the neighborhood, keeping his 7 children and grandchildren well fed. He always looked forward to his weekly poker games and you would often find Buck cheering on one of his favorite Wisconsin sports teams. Buck and Sally loved their trips as members of the Kieler Moonshiners’ Snowmobile Club and were fortunate to enjoy years of retirement traveling to visit family and friends throughout the U.S.
In 1988, he purchased “Buck’s Landing” tree farm, which has become the location of many family gatherings. He and his sons, together with many friends and family, built a one-room log cabin on the property with logs from the farm. This cabin has become a labor of love and source of constant enjoyment. His children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren have loving memories of Gator rides, fishing, deer hunting, cook-outs, and morel hunting with Grandpa Buck. His loving influence will live on for generations to come at Buck’s Landing.
Survivors include his children, Sharon (Brad) Avery, Topeka, KS, Peggy (Jon) Weston, Philadelphia, PA, Deb (Bryant) Holt, Franklin, VA, Chuck (Sharon) Runde, Kieler, WI, Barb (Cameron Tschannen) Runde, Lindstrom, MN, Sam (Kim) Runde, Kieler, WI, and Andy (Sue) Runde, Shorewood, IL; a brother, Gus (Shirley) Runde, Kieler, WI; two sisters-in-law, Ruth Kieler and Tina Runde; 15 grandchildren, Wyatt (Christina), Lara, and Dylan Avery, Jason (Shante), Aaron (Charrity), and Brian (Alyson) Weston, Bud & Will (Meredith) Holt, Burt (Lesley) and Audra (Nick) Runde, Joe (Bri), Nick (Melissa), Jessica and Jamie Runde, and Maggie Runde; and eighteen great-grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Arlene (Bud) Burlage, Betty (Kenny) Pratt, and Rita (Vince) Hinderman; and a brother, Bud Runde.
The family wishes to thank the loving nursing staff at Epione Pavilion for their years of dedicated care for Buck and Sally.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Buck’s name to either the Jamestown Volunteer Fire Department, Kieler, WI, or the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org).
