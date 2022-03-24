Edward J. “Ed” Rauch, age 87, of Dubuque, passed away suddenly at 7:51 p.m., on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital. To celebrate Ed’s life, family and friends may visit from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Ghost Church, 2921 Central Avenue, Dubuque, Iowa. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m., at Holy Ghost Church, with Rev. Steven M. Garner officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery at a later date. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is assisting the family.
Ed was born on October 13, 1934, in Glen Haven, WI, son of Mathias and Anna (Hochhausen) Rauch.
Ed grew up and attended school in Glen Haven, Wisconsin. He went on to honorably serve his country with the U.S. Army, and was stationed in Germany for a time. Ed was united in marriage to the love of his life, Catherine “Kay” Mezera, on June 7, 1958, in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin. They have been truly blessed with 63 years wonderful years of marriage and 4 children together. He was a hard worker who was employed with John Deere Dubuque Works for 34 years, until health issues led to his early retirement on November 30, 1989. After that, he took to tinkering on projects in his garage. He could fix just about anything you brought him, cars, lawnmowers, you name it, and Ed would get it working for you. He was also well known for liking to try his luck at the local casinos, with Kay always by his side. Ed was a long time member of Holy Ghost Church. His family was the most important aspect of Ed’s life, and he loved getting together for family meals. He also enjoyed watching wrestling and the game show network on TV. We are deeply saddened at losing Ed so suddenly in our daily lives. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Those left to cherish Ed’s memory include his wife, Kay Rauch, Dubuque, IA; his children, Marsha Rauch, Dubuque, IA, Terry (Patty) Rauch, Machester, IA and Mark (Stacy) Rauch, East Dubuque, IL; 4 grandchildren, Emily (Jon) Lang, Lauren (Ethan) Ronnebaum, Landen Rauch and Leah Rauch; his great grandson, Judah Lang; and 2 sisters-in-law, Virginia Rauch and Arlene Rauch.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Larry Rauch; and his siblings, a twin brother, Edmund, and Vincent, Irene, Jeanette, James, Gerald, Francis, Richard and Joseph.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Ed's memory
