Herbert J. Bussan, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 10, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 11, St. Mary’s Church, Galena, Ill.
Jon D. Cloyd, Dubuque — Visitation: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 12, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 11 a.m. Monday, June 13, at the funeral home.
Joyce B. Davidson, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, St. Gabriel’s Catholic Church, Prairie du Chien. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Roland E. Doerring, Elkader, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 10, Norway Lutheran Church, St. Olaf, Iowa. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Dennis J. Dolan Jr., Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Gary R. Fichtinger, Hazel Green, Wis. — Celebration of life: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 9, Riverfront Pavilion, Eagle Point Park, 2601 Shiras Ave.
Ruth H. Heim, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 2, St. Francis Xavier School auditorium, Dyersville. Service: Noon Saturday at the school.
Hayley A. Hubbell, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 12, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 13, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, East Dubuque.
Michael P. Kress, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today at the church.
Irvin V. Manternach, Cedar Falls, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 4 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Gerald Miller, Elkader, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 10, with Masonic service at 5:30 p.m., Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Elkader. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at the funeral home.
Naomi M. Webster, Shullsburg, Wis. — Visitation: 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 29, Centenary United Methodist Church, Shullsburg. Service: 6:30 p.m. July 29 at the church.
