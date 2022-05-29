Frances A. (Farni) Schroeder, age 102, of Dubuque, passed away due to Covid 19 complications at 9:30 p.m., on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Stonehill Care Center surrounded by her loving family. To celebrate Frances’ life, family and friends may visit from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at St. Anthony’s Church, 1880 Saint Ambrose Street. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Wednesday, at St. Anthony’s Church with Rev. Steven J. Rosonke officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is assisting the family.
Frances was born on August 9, 1919, at home at 5 Points in Dubuque County, daughter of John and Gertrude (Breitbach) Farni.
Frances was a life long resident of Dubuque and graduated from the Immaculate Conception Academy. She married Alvin Schroeder on August 19, 1950, in Dubuque. They were blessed with 9 wonderful children and married for 43 years before Alvin passed away on May 7, 1994. She worked as a waitress at the Woolworth’s Coffee Shop, at A.Y. McDonald Mfg. for 4 1/2 years and at American Optical for a year, but her primary focus was always on caring for her home and family. She graduated from Paris Beauty Academy in Cedar Rapids and was a beautician for several years at Di-Ann’s Beauty Shop, as well as styling clients at Stonehill and in private homes for those who were not able to get out to the salon. Frances was very active with her community and was a long time member of St. Anthony’s Church, Rosary Society and also sang in the choir. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Circle, German Club, Al-Anon of Dubuque, ARK Advocates, an Immaculate Conception Alumni and volunteered countless hours at Stonehill. She also loved cooking, baking, (her cinnamon rolls were fantastic), and canning all of the bounty from her extensive garden. Frances truly loved her family and took great pride in all of their achievements. She was a strong woman who experienced many changes in her 102 years here on Earth. We will miss her more than words can convey and look forward to the day we are all reunited in Heaven.
Those left to cherish Frances’ memory include her 9 children, Jerry (Laura) Schroeder, Dubuque, IA, Carol Gleason, Roscoe, IL, Patty (Mike) Mowry, Benton, WI, Terry (Kay) Schroeder, Ozark, MO, Perry (Ann) Schroeder, Dubuque, IA, Mary (Scott) Miller, Jefferson, SD, Denny Schroeder, Dubuque, IA, Gina (Tim) Axtell, Dubuque, IA and Rick (Linda) Schroeder, Plymouth, MN; 17 grandchildren, Jakob (Lynnae), Nathan (Shannon), Austin, Eric (Sarah), Brian, Matt (Susan), Jason (Kate), Megan (Nasser Nasralla), Ryan (Stephanie), Lyndsay (Keith), Kristine (John), Nick (Dana), Mitchell (fiancé Sydney), Logan, Nicole (Josh), Tiffany (fiancé Brian) and Zach; 17 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Shirley Schroeder, Dubuque, IA; and several nieces and nephews.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a grandson, Christopher Koos; 2 sisters; and 7 brothers.
Frances’ family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of the nurses and staff of Home Instead and Stonehill for the wonderful care and companionship they have provided Frances. Also a special thanks to her neighbors Bev and Steve Wagner for all of their care and support.
In lieu of flowers, the family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Frances’ memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Frances Schroeder Family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com
