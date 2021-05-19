DAVENPORT, Iowa — Funeral Services and a Mass of Christian Burial for Timothy “Tim” C. Wallace, 77, a resident of Davenport, Iowa, will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 21, 2021, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will be in Fairmount Cemetery, Davenport. The family will greet friends prior to Mass, from 9:30 a.m. — 10:30 a.m. in the church gathering space. Pandemic protocols must be maintained. Memorials may be made to his family. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport assisted with arrangements. Tim passed away peacefully Saturday, May 15, 2021, at his home.
Timothy Charles Wallace was born October 8, 1943, in Farley, Iowa, a son of William A. and Marion B. (Driscoll) Wallace, of Bankston, Iowa. He married Maureen Edwards on November 14, 1964, in Dubuque. They moved to Davenport in 1968 where they raised their family.
Tim worked construction all his life and was owner operator of the former W&W Poured Foundations.
Those left to honor Tim’s memory include his loving wife of over 57 years, Maureen, and their children: Kimberly Zettel and Daniel Wallace (Dawn Garrow), both of Davenport, Carolyn (Mark) Pace, Des Plaines, Ill., Jamie Wallace (Amber Bergheger), Davenport, and Colleen Rosmilso (Wes Sommerfeldt), Bettendorf; 16 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and his siblings: Marna (Dave) Mauser, Zwingle, Iowa, Maureen Grant, Sun City, Ariz., John Wallace, Davenport, Patricia “Pat” (Paul) Kramer and Katheen (Harold) Werrner, both of Dubuque, Iowa, Terrance “Terry” (Marie) Wallace, Davenport, Sharon (Pat) Casey, Cascade, Iowa, and Lucy (Ed) Tetmeyer, Davenport; as well as numerous loving nieces, nephews, and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Drason Pace; two sisters, Margaret “Peggy” Wallace and Shirley Fields; and a brother, William F. “Billy” Wallace.
