CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Robert William Marold slipped into eternity Tuesday September 17, 2019, just hours after celebrating his 95th birthday.
Survivors include his children, Kathie Marold, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Lori Marold, of San Diego, Calif,, Marlene Marold, of Cedar Rapids, and Maria (Josh) Dickey, of La Crosse, Wis.; stepchildren, Robert Larson, of Loveland, Colo., Brenda Larson, of Parkville, Mo., DeAnna (Richard) Villarreal, of Kansas City, Mo., and Pamela (Michael) Fitzgerald, of Marquette, Iowa; 21 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wives, Hazel Seeman, Juanita “Carol” Lacy, Evelyn Ludvik (Sawvell) and Mary Ann Larson (Tarpley); and a stepdaughter, Cheryl Larson.
Bob was born Tuesday, September 16, 1924, in Dyersville, Iowa, the only child of Edward and Ora (Bishop) Marold. Bob had many occupations over the years, and was seldom idle. He was employed at Quaker Oats, Cryovac and CRST in Cedar Rapids. He also painted houses and did tree work, eventually operating his own tree service business, first in Prairie du Chien, Wis., and later in Dyersville, at which he worked well into his 80s.
When Bob wasn’t working, he liked to play cards and have a few drinks with friends, and he made the best homemade pizza you ever tasted. Bob was an uncomplicated man, who enjoyed life’s simple pleasures, dogs, baseball, fishing and roller skating. He was a fan of John Wayne, Johnny Cash and Gunsmoke. You rarely saw Bob without his signature black cowboy hat. Two of his favorite memories in life were attending the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville and a chance meeting with John Dillinger as a child in Dyersville. Bob lived a long, full life, and will be sadly missed by those who knew him.
Visitation will be held from 2 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home in Cedar Rapids.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
