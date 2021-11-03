GALENA, Ill. — John D. Cooke, III of Galena, IL died Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Mercy Hospital, Dubuque, IA after a brief illness.
A memorial service is planned for 1 PM, Saturday, November 6, 2021, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, 100 Carol-don Court, Galena, IL 815-777-9122, with family welcoming friends and guests from 11 AM until the time of service. A reception will immediately follow at the DeSoto House Hotel in downtown Galena at 230 S. Main Street.
He was born July 9, 1928, in Elmhurst, IL to John and Dorothea Cooke. In his 93 years, his was truly a life well-lived. He rose to the top of his profession as a Senior Vice President and Corporate Ombudsman for McDonald’s Corporation. After serving in the U.S. Army, stationed in Japan after World War II, he graduated from Knox College in Galesburg with degrees in History and Philosophy. An avid historian and Genealogist he extensively researched and shared family heritage and wrote four books on World War II. His many activities and accomplishments in Galena are almost too numerous to mention. Since 1991, he was active with the Galena Territory Association and served as its President for two terms. He was a Director on the Board of the River Museum in Dubuque, IA, and helped develop the new Galena & Jo Davies County Historical Museum. He was active in the Galena Rotary and was Chair of their Annual Roundtable. He was a key supporter of the Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation, and actively participated in the 2020 plan for Business Expansion in Galena. Starting in 2011 he led the effort, along with six other partners, in conceiving and building the Prairie Ridge Senior Living and Memory Care facility in Galena. John Cooke was a man who gave freely of his time, worked tirelessly for the causes he supported and the family he loved.
He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Marge; sons John IV, Paul, and James; their wives Robin (deceased), Susan, Colleen, and Charity; and grandchildren Jessica, John V, Ian, Owen, Ethan, Collen (deceased), and 2 great-grandchildren, Keegan, and Kinley as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members in who he always took great interest.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his two sisters, Betty, and Zelda.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests Memorials to the Prairie Ridge of Galena Fund. Checks can be made to the Community Foundation of Jo Daviess County with John Cooke in the memo or online at https://www.cfjodaviess.org/
