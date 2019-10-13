John S. Carlson, fondly referred to as “Papa” by his grandchildren, 77, of Decorah, peacefully entered the Kingdom of Heaven surrounded by his family on October 7th, 2019, at Aase Haugen Home in Decorah — just two short months after being diagnosed with and courageously battling Glioblastoma (cancerous brain tumor).
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Decorah Lutheran Church with Rev. Allen Vik and Rev. James Glesne officiating. Burial will be in Phelps Cemetery in Decorah.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, October 14, at Fjelstul Funeral Home in Decorah and on Tuesday beginning at 10 a.m., one hour before the service, at the church.
John is survived by his wife, Caron; his daughter, Kim (Andy) Bonnet, Isaiah and McCoy, of Decorah; his son, Steve (Jessica) Carlson, Kate and Micah, of Sault Ste. Marie, MI; and his sister, Nancy Carlson, of North Ft. Myers, FL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Decorah Lutheran Church, 309 Winnebago St., Decorah, IA 52101 or the Decorah Rotary Club, P.O. Box 442, Decorah, IA 52101.
Fjelstul Funeral Home in Decorah is serving the family.
Online condolences may be made at www.fjelstul.com