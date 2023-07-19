CASCADE, Iowa — Paul N. Staner, 88, of Cascade, Iowa, joined the love of his life in heaven on Monday, July 17, 2023, at River Bend Assisted Living Center in Cascade, Iowa.
Visitation for Paul will be held from 2 to 8 p.m., on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa, where a prayer service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m. on day at the funeral home
Mass of Christian Burial for Paul will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, July 21, 2023, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa, with Rev. Mark Osterhaus presiding. Burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, Iowa, with full military honors afforded by the Cascade American Legion Post #528.
Paul was born on October 5, 1934, in Cascade, Iowa, the son of Wilfred and Martha (Peiffer) Staner. He attended the country schools until 8th grade and then began working full time with his parents on the farm. Paul was blessed to spend his entire life in the Bernard/Cascade area. He often commented on how lucky he was to live in such a wonderful community.
After catching the eye of the “Most beautiful girl in the world,” at a dance in Hopkinton, Iowa, Paul and Janet began dating. Shortly after, Paul entered the United States Army and went on to serve two years in Okinawa, Japan with the 75th RTC, as a Mechanic. Paul returned from service, and Janet said, “Yes,” and they were united in marriage on July 13th, 1957, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sand Springs, Iowa.
Paul and Janet moved to the family farm in Bernard and took over farming operations from his parents. There they raised their family. Paul loved the farm life. He found joy in raising livestock, crops, and dairy farming. He had a love for the land and pride in the life he lived. He also loved the farm pets, Especially, his farm dogs that would follow him while he did his chores. He retired from farming in 2000 and moved to Cascade.
Paul and Janet always enjoyed time with the friends they made through their card club, square dancing, Swiss Valley Board, and bowling leagues. They enjoyed reuniting with friends at the annual Army and Nursing reunions,
Paul was a member of St. Matthias Parish in Cascade, Iowa. He is also a member of the Cascade American Legion Post #528, and served as a city volunteer helping with projects around town.
Paul was known to be somewhat of a social butterfly, and he enjoyed a conversation or two with anyone he met. He made frequent trips to Grace’s Place for a piece of his favorite pecan pie. He had a special place in his heart for his family and certainly loved all of the little ones. He always looked forward to the annual “trip to the woods,” each fall with family. He enjoyed teasing and joking, and always making others smile.
He spent his entire life exemplifying kindness, love, compassion and honesty. He had a kind heart, was a patient man and had a forgiving soul. He treasured the opportunity to make someone smile.
We are incredibly saddened with Paul’s absence from our physical lives but we know the pain he has been fighting for years has taken it’s toll and thankfully Paul has found peace and rest from all of his earthly struggles.
Paul is survived by his six children, Melvin (Julie) Staner, Loras (Connie) Staner, and Donnie (Kathy) Staner all of Cascade, Sharon (Mike) Smith of Eldridge, Margie (Tony) Hentges of Peosta, Linda (Jon) Nedelcoff of Oregon, WI; 23 grandchildren; 33 great grandchildren; one brother, Joe (Rosie) Staner of Cascade; three sisters-in-law, Lavonne (John) Strang, Sharon (Gary) Aitchison, and Dorothy Aschtgen all of Cascade.
Paul is united in heaven by his loving wife, Janet two infant children, Greg Staner; and Susan Staner; his parents; two sisters, Marie Orr, and Janice Kraus; father and mother-in-law, John “Jack” and Irene (Takes) Gadient; three brother-in-laws, Allen Gadient, Victor Kraus and Frank Orr.
A video tribute may be viewed and online condolences sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com
In lieu of flowers a Paul N. Staner memorial fund has been established.
The family would like to thank the entire staff and all the residents of the River Bend Retirement Community for all the care, support, consideration and compassion given to Paul to make him feel truly at home.