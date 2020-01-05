Some called him “Hooks;” some called him “Beard;” and to many he was the “mailman.” Dan Schmitt was a loving husband and his kids would say he was the best Dad in the world. But of all the nicknames and titles he held, his favorite name of all was “Grandpa.” He will be missed dearly.
On January 3, 2020, Dan passed away in his home at age 70. He joined his parents, Henrietta M. (Hufnagel), Aloysius P. Schmitt, and step-mother, Germaine (Schrobilgen) in heaven. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Jim Schmitt; and his sister, Pat (Schmitt) Steger.
Dan grew up on his parents’ farm in Rickardsville, Iowa, where he and Kathy later raised their four children. When Dan wasn’t milking cows, doing chores and spending time with his kids, he was hitting home runs at the town baseball field, cheering on the NY Yankees or downloading the latest hit music on his iPod.
Surviving are his wife of forty-eight years, Kathy (Ruden); and their four children, Jenny (Dave) Kettering, Sarah Sherman (and special friend, Mark Gigous), Josh (Jayna) Schmitt and Callie (Ryan) Anglese, fourteen grandchildren, Stephen (Paula), Hailey, Gabrielle, Ben, Hunter, Collin, Aleece, Casey, Leah, Boen, Hazel, Aubrey, Brecken and Dawson. Dan is also survived by eight other siblings.
Friends and family are invited to visit Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home from 2 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, where a special prayer service will be held at 4 p.m. There will be a private burial service on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, for the immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, Dan has requested donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Dr. Hermann, and the medical staff at Grandriver Medical Group.