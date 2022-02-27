CUBA CITY, Wis. — Robert “Bob” Merle Curtis, 73, of Cuba City, WI passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Epione Pavilion in Cuba City, WI.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 28th at the United Methodist Church in Cuba City, WI with Pastor JoAnn Meyer officiating. Burial will be in the Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Cuba City, WI. Family & friends may call on Monday, February 28th from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family. Due to current health & safety guidelines for gatherings indoors, all attendees are asked to wear a mask and to follow social distancing guidelines.
Bob was born on December 29, 1948 to Merle & Velma (Johnsen) Curtis in Cuba City, WI and grew up on the Curtis family farm. He attended the Georgetown country school through 8th grade and graduated from Cuba City High School in 1971. He was born with health issues, having open heart surgery at age 17, followed by many other surgeries. He never gave up and always wanted to work. Bob worked at a factory in Hanover for over 35 years and later at Menards and Swiss Colony. He delivered the Shopping News in Cuba City for nearly 40 years. His last job was at Duluth Trading Co. in Dubuque, IA. He loved the people there and said it was the best job ever. He had to later quit due to health problems. Bob loved to travel. He traveled by himself and drove to all of the states (except Hawaii) and met many people who became lifetime friends. He loved to garden all kinds of vegetables and raised beautiful gladiolas, which he shared bouquets with his friends and ladies from the church. He loved his family and always remember them with Christmas & birthday cards and gifts. He was very proud of his nieces and nephews and their families. Family gatherings were the highlights in his life. Bob was a faithful member of Sunday School and member of the Georgetown Methodist Church and later continued his membership with the Cuba City United Methodist Church. He loved music and attended to Gaither Gospel Concerts. He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.
Bob is survived by his mother, Velma; 2 siblings: John (Rita) Curtis of Galena, IL and Janet Bussan of Peosta, IA, along with nieces, nephews and their families.
He was preceded in death by his father, Merle Curtis (Sept. 7, 2021), his grandparents, Tom & Wilda Curtis and Harvey & Edith Johnsen.
In lieu of plants & flowers a Robert “Bob” M. Curtis Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o: Robert Curtis Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Mercy Hospital, Epione Nursing Home and hospice staff. Also, a special thank you to Pastor JoAnn Meyer and Richard & Jillian at Haudenshield Funeral Home.