FORT MYERS, Fla. — Jeffery John Bahl, 75, of Ft. Myers, FL formerly of Dubuque, died Thursday, July 27, 2023, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

A prayer service will be held at 3:00 pm Monday, July 31, 2023, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory followed by visitation until 7:00 pm.

