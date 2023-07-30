FORT MYERS, Fla. — Jeffery John Bahl, 75, of Ft. Myers, FL formerly of Dubuque, died Thursday, July 27, 2023, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
A prayer service will be held at 3:00 pm Monday, July 31, 2023, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory followed by visitation until 7:00 pm.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Jeffery will be 10:30 am Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at Church of the Resurrection with Father Dennis Quint as the Celebrant. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery in Dubuque. Full military honors will be rendered by the American Legion Post #6 and the Iowa Army National Guard.
Recommended for you
Jeffery was born February 13, 1948, in Dubuque, the son of Wilfred R. and Jeanette C. (Becker) Bahl. On May 8, 1976, he married Janice Mae Vaske in Masonville, IA. She passed away September 8, 2022.
He was a 1966 graduate of Wahlert High School and 1970 graduate of Loras College in Dubuque.
He served in the Iowa Army National Guard and retired honorably after 22 years of service.
He worked for John Deere Parts Distribution Center in Milan, IL. He was also a business owner, farmer and avid volunteer.
He was a lifelong member of Church of the Resurrection and a founding member of Asbury Eagles Club. He was an avid car and aviation enthusiast. He loved reading, stayed current on farming, and always had a project to do. He had a soft spot for farm cats and enjoyed collecting many things and found creative uses for them. Jeff and Janice loved traveling and included many exotic locations like, Key West Florida, Canada, Bahamas, St. Lucia, Costa Rica, Huatulco Mexico, and out west. In 2018, he and Janice finally moved to Ft Myers and retired to the beach. Most importantly, he cherished time with his grandchildren and was a proud military father.
Survivors include son, Josh (Sara) Bahl of Asbury and their children, Emily, Luke, Lindsey and Sam, daughter, Stephanie (Jim) Eline of Bettendorf, and their children, Leo and Elisabeth, son, Jonathan (Kayla) Bahl of Maquoketa and their children, Harper, Hudson, Jonny, and Jetlyn, son, Justin (Molly) Bahl of Bernard, and their children, Lillian, Joseph, and Calvin, son, Jacob (Nicole) Bahl of Dubuque, and their children, George, Arthur, and Winston; his siblings, Bill (Vicky) Bahl, Martin (Linda) Bahl, and Marie (Charlie) Miller, all of Dubuque; his siblings-in-law, Joyce (Allen) Burkle of Ryan, Alan (Felicia) Vaske of Dundee, Mark (Natalie) Vaske of Manchester, Lori (Joe) Hoeger of Hopkinton, Dean (Julia) Vaske of Manchester, Lois (Robert) Goedken of Dundee, Lisa Monaghan of Ryan, and Brigid Bahl of Dubuque; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Terrence Bahl, one brother-in-law, Mark Monaghan, and his in-laws, Arthur and Loretta Vaske.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to Church of the Resurrection.
The family thanks Jeff’s care team at Finley Hospital, University of Iowa Hospital, and Mercy Hospital of Cedar Rapids.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Jeffery’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.