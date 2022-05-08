GALENA, Ill. — Marie M. (Holland) Kempert ended her earthly journey and went to be with the Lord, on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Galena Stauss Senior Care Community surrounded by her loving family. The funeral service will be 11 AM, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, IL where friends may call after 9 AM until the time of service. The burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery, Galena. She was born April 3, 1931, on the family farm located on Snipe Hollow Road in Elizabeth, IL. Marie was the daughter of Herman and Anna (Gruber) Holland. She attended grade school at Mount Morley and graduated with the class of 1949 from Galena High School. She married Alfred Kempert Jr. on May 9, 1952, at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, Galena. To this blessed union three children were born, Cynthia, Gregory, and Vicky. Marie was the first carhop at the Little Chef Drive-In, Galena. She then worked at the Savanna Army Depot, Burgess Battery, Galena, and ended her career at Eaton Corporation, Hanover, IL, retiring after being there 23 years. Marie was a lifetime member of St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church. She and Al loved attending stock car races, wrestling matches, and drive-in movies. Her passions included spending time with her family, especially her grand and great-grandchildren; reading; writing to numerous pen pals; sending cards and stories to brighten people’s days and enjoyed shopping, especially Black Friday marathons with her daughters, granddaughters, and great-granddaughters. Marie genuinely enjoyed spending time with her family and treasured the many gatherings held at her home laughing. Those left behind to cherish the memory of Marie include her two daughters, Cynthia (Dan) Laity and Vicky (Gary) Vondran both of Galena, six grandchildren, Justin (Jane) Laity, Jonathan (Amanda) Laity, Angela (Dave) Turpin, Melissa (Matt) Romer, Matthew (Alexis) Vondran and Jennifer Kempert, thirteen great-grandchildren; one brother Bill (Dorothy) Holland of Stockton, IL; one brother-in-law, Herb (Diane) Kempert, of Townsend, GA, and sister-in-law, Betty Speaker Kempert of Galena, special friend, Cindy Anderson along with her numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Alfred in 2007; her son, Gregory in 2000; her granddaughter, Christina Vondran in 1980; three sisters, Anna McKibben, Susan Vandervate, and one in infancy; five brothers, Frank, Herman, Louie and two in infancy, along with six nephews and two nieces. Special thanks to the numerous doctors who cared for her throughout her lifetime, Hospice of Dubuque for their professional and compassionate care of Marie over these past few days, the staff from Galena Stauss Senior Care Community, and Galena Stauss Assisted Living especially Tracy, Janelle, and Ed. Your genuine care and concern have truly helped ease Marie’s pain, but also the pain we bear because of our loss, and for that, we are eternally grateful. Marie always instilled in her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren to “Live by the Golden Rule”; “Never Go To Bed Mad as tomorrow is not guaranteed” and “Laugh Every Day”. Her philosophy she lived by daily was to reach out and touch someone either with a phone call, by sending a card or letter, or by just saying “Hi” and giving a stranger a smile. To honor Marie’s memory please remember her by doing one of these good deeds. “Mothers never die they just go to Heaven and light up the sky.” Online condolences may be left for the family at www.furlongfuneralchapel.com
