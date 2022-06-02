Mary Lou Anglin, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 a.m. Friday, June 3, with a sharing of memories at 9:30 a.m., Mary Frances Clarke Chapel, Mount Carmel Bluffs. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday at the chapel.
Dolores C. Arnold, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, with parish rosary service at 3:30 p.m., Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, and from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Friday, June 3, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, East Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Darlene A. Biedermann, Dubuque — Service: 10:30 a.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Leonard F. Feldmann, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 3, and from 9 to 10:3 p.m. Saturday, June 4, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Cuba City.
Norman G. Fensterman, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 4, Arbor Oaks Bible Chapel. Service: 4 p.m. Saturday at the chapel.
Gary R. Fichtinger, Hazel Green, Wis. — Celebration of life: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 9, Riverfront Pavilion, Eagle Point Park, 2601 Shiras Ave.
Richard P. Henneberry, Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 3, with rosary by the Knights of Columbus at 6:45 p.m., Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Betty E. Kittoe, Shullsburg, Wis. — Service: 11 a.m. today, Erickson Funeral Home, Shullsburg.
Elizabeth M. Knabel, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday, June 3, Church of the Nativity.
Eva M. Lorscheter, Milwaukee, Wis. — Service: 8:15 a.m. today, Immaculate Conception Church, Kieler, Wis.
Irvin V. Manternach, Cedar Falls, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 4 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Constance C. McIntyre, Dubuque — Celebration of life: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 4, Country Inn and Suites, 1315 Associates Drive. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Country Inn and Suites.
Theodore J. Meyer, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 4, Eagle View Pavilion, Eagle Point Park, 2601 Shiras Ave.
Laverne Offerman, Earlville, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville, Iowa.
Kenneth Payne, North Buena Vista, Iowa — Service: 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 3, Trinity Lutheran Church, Guttenberg, Iowa.
Virginia M. Rieckens, Dubuque — Service: Noon Friday, June 5, Mueller Memorial Chapel, Linwood Cemetery, followed by graveside celebration of life.
Lee A. Rupp, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 5, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 6, Holy Ghost Catholic Church.
Veronica Schafers, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 1 p.m. today, Clare House Chapel, Mount St. Francis Center.
Rachel A. Schemmel, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, June 3, St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Worthington, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Sharie D. Temperly, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. today, Beginning Point Church, Benton, Wis. Celebration of life: 6:30 p.m. today at the church.
Henry J. Wackershauser, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 3, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Mary L. Wagner, Dubuque — Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 6, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.
Jodi S. Willenbring, Luxemburg, Iowa — Visitation: 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville, Iowa. Service: 10:30 a.m. today, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Luxemburg.
