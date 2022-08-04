BURLINGTON, Iowa — Born November 13, 1937, in Detroit, MI, he was the son of Henry Damien and Margaret Helena Foley Kivlahan. On September 23, 1972, he married Patricia “Pat” Neff at St. John’s in Burlington, Iowa. She has been by his side for 50 years.
He was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving from November 28, 1961 until September 3, 1963.
He was a 1955 graduate of St. Joseph’s High School, Farley IA. He then received his Bachelor’s in Chemistry from Loras College in Dubuque.
Henry worked for IAAP for five years. He owned and managed rental properties in Burlington.
Henry was a member of Divine Mercy Parish. He kept in contact with his classmates from Farley. No matter what kind of weather, he loved taking hour long walks with his wife. Henry was a people person. He loved to get others to tell their stories and talk about their family. He was a licensed pilot and often flew family members to destinations around the Midwest. Most of all, Henry treasured and adored everyone in his family.
Survivors include his wife, Pat of Burlington; daughter, Joanne Elizabeth (Matthew) Rhoden of Nashville, TN; three sisters, Sr. Mary Kivlahan, O.S.F. of Dubuque, Joanne (Richard) Boudreau of La Crosse, WI, and Alice (Robert) Stenander of Galesburg, IL and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, John Francis Kivlahan and Dr. James Jerome Kivlahan.
The Graveside Committal Service for Mr. Kivlahan will be 10:00 AM Friday, August 5, 2022, at Sacred Heart Cemetery with Very Rev. Father Marty Goetz officiating.
Prugh Funeral Service is in care of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.