DECATUR, Ga. — Cynthia “Cindy” Susan Fessler, 70, of Decatur, Georgia, formerly of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on November 13, 2021, in Georgia.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 15th, 2022 at the Church of the Nativity with Msgr. James Miller officiating. Family and friends may gather after 10:00 a.m. at the church. Entombment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery Chapel Mausoleum. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Rd Dubuque, IA, is assisting the family.
Cynthia was born on March 13, 1951, at Xavier Hospital in Dubuque, Iowa, to Ivan Sanford Dow and Evelyn Matz. She attended Dubuque Senior High School and graduated in 1969. That same year she married Victor James Fessler on August 23.
Cindy battled brain cancer for five years, but she never lost her sense of humor. She loved to travel but was most at home in the kitchen. She was kind, patient, and always had time for others. She was very active in the Dodgeland School District’s Board of Education. One of her major projects was helping build a new library. She worked several jobs, including employment at Regions Mortgage, and cared for her husband during his lengthy recovery from a stroke. She lived in Dubuque, Iowa; Juneau and Beaver Dam, both in Wisconsin; Gainesville, Murrayville, and Decatur, all in Georgia; and St. Augustine, Florida. She was devoted to her family and the close group of friends she made while living in Georgia. She was the best wife and mother, and they are all better people because of her kindness and love.
Cynthia is survived by her husband Victor; son Eric (wife, Tiffany Townsend-Fessler) Fessler; daughter Jennifer (Juan) Salazar; grandchildren Marshall Fessler, Matias Salazar, and Mila Salazar; her siblings Pamela Fessler, Annette Mundell, Jeffrey Dow, and Kimberly Hobin.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Gregory Dow.
The family would like to thank Cynthia’s home health aide, Eloise Thrower for her care and compassion.