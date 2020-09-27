BELLEVUE, Iowa — Lorin “Butch” Sieverding, 83, of Bellevue, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, September 28, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. Inurnment will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Bellevue. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the St. Joseph Bellevue — Sts. Peter & Paul Springbrook Facebook page, on their YouTube Channel and on Bellevue cable TV. It is required to utilize masks and respect social distancing during the funeral Mass due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Lorin’s memory, memorials and condolences may be mailed to Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 100 N. 6th St., Bellevue, IA 52031, if you are unable to attend services c/o Lorin Sieverding Family.
Lorin was born October 26, 1936 in rural Bellevue, the son of Cletus and Clara (Till) Sieverding. He married Donna Konrardy on August 25, 1959. Lorin was a lifelong farmer, milking cows, raising hogs and crop farming. He was proud of his family and took much pride in being a farmer and providing for his family. Lorin was a lifetime member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and served on the Parish Council, he also served on the Farmers Home Administration Board of six years, Bellevue Rural Fire Agency and was the Bellevue Township Clerk for 25 years.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Donna; children, Ron “Fonz” (Sarah) Sieverding, Dennis “Doc” (Cherri) Sieverding, Karla (Rich) Weinschenk, Jan (Jim) Sigwarth, Mike “Spaz” Sieverding and Kristy Sieverding-Carrier; 15 grandchildren; Jessica (Chris) Medinger, Nick, Ryan (Rachelle Piper) and Erica Sieverding, Cory (Megan Freund), Aaron (Kelsey) and Alex Weinschenk, Meghan (Jeff) Gostele, Jordan, Noah and Anna Sigwarth, Josh (Haley Roudabush) and Jack Sieverding, and Justin and Riley Carrier; 2 step-grandchildren, Kayla (Tyler) Clasen and Lacey Carrier; seven great-grandchildren are Jonathan, Alyssa and Karter Medinger, Camden, Elliott and Liam Weinschenk, and Isla Gostele; siblings, Marilyn (Virtus) Clasen, Alice Kilburg, Cletus, Jr. “Ham” (Betty) Sieverding, Glen (Shirley) Sieverding, Dan “Pete” (Mary) Sieverding, Dave (Norma) Sieverding and Mark “Weed” (Sherri) Sieverding; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Darla Sieverding, Darlene Sieverding, Gene (Doris) Konrardy, Paul (Joanne) Konrardy, Vern (Nancy) Konrarday, Al (Anita) Konrardy, Mary Konrardy, Kate (Jim) Michels and Loren (Mary Jo) Konrardy.
Lorin was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Donald, Tom and Karen; brothers- and sisters in-law, Lorin Kilburg, Phylis Sieverding, Geraldine (Harry) Osterkamp and Roger Konrardy.
The Family would like to thank Hospice of Jackson County for your care during this time.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com.