Delbert “Bud” L. Jordan, 98, of Dubuque, passed away Thursday, August 5, 2021, at Mercy Medical Center. Private services will be held at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road, Dubuque. Interment will be in Dubuque Memorial Gardens, with military honors. Bud was born February 19, 1923 in Mount Pleasant, IA, the son of Cyril W. and Ettna A. (Anderson) Jordan-Dann. He served his country during World War II with the U.S. Army 13th Airborne Division, from 1943-1946. During his service, Bud was in the Battle of the Bulge, and earned two Bronze Stars. Bud married Patricia Williams in 1949 in Elwood, IN. She preceded him in death on June 11, 2000.
After living in Mount Pleasant, Columbus Junction, and Humboldt, IA, Bud and Patricia moved to Dubuque in 1960. He was employed at Sears from 1964-1977, and then at Weber Paper Company from 1977 until his retirement in 1999. Bud was a member of the American Legion Post #6, the V.F.W., and Disabled Veterans. He was also a member of Grandview Avenue Methodist Church. He was an avid Cubs and White Sox fan. Bud loved getting meals to go from KFC, where he enjoyed visiting with Tammy.Bud is survived by three children, Mark (Pam) Jordan and Dianne (Mike) Glanz, both of Dubuque, and Michael (Marianne) Jordan of Jacksonville, FL; seven grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Robert Jordan; and his sister, Louise (Stace) Klopfenstein. Special thanks to Sally and Keith Bickel, and all the neighbors, for being there for Bud.