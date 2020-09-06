Maxine Marie Egan, 94, of Dubuque, died Friday, September 4, 2020, at Stonehill Care Center.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no public visitation or service. A private Mass of Christian Burial for Maxine will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Church of the Resurrection with Rev. Fr. Phil Gibbs as the Celebrant. Burial will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Key West. The service will be live streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
Maxine was born September 4, 1926, in Potosi, WI, the daughter of John and Johanna Meoska Schroeder. On September 4, 1946, she married Glenn F. Egan in Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Dubuque. He died June 11, 2007.
She enjoyed cooking, baking and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Survivors include two sons, John (Mary Kay) Egan and James (Barb) Egan, both of Dubuque; two daughters, Kathy Egan, of Dubuque, and Mary (Vern) Winker, of Blue Mounds, WI; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
Besides her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents; an infant sister; and her brothers, Alfred, Robert, Howard and Father Gaudence C. Schroeder.
We would like to thank the staff of Stonehill Care Center and also Hospice of Dubuque for the excellent care and support to Maxine and her family.
