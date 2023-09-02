JUNCTION CITY, Kan. — SSG (RET) Philip Richard Pauly, 76, of Junction City, Kansas died on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Cremation will take place. A graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery with full military honors. Philip was born April 6, 1947, in Dubuque, Iowa the son of C. N. and Ruth E. (Hoffman) Pauly. Philip served in the United States Army until his retirement. After his retirement, he worked as an umpire and coached little league baseball, played fantasy baseball, football and supported the Junction City Pacesetters. He also worked for Mick’s Appliances and U.S.D. #475. He enjoyed fishing, all sports and was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post #45 in Junction City. He married Jean Marie Kaufmann on December 28, 1968 in Dubuque, Iowa.

