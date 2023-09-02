JUNCTION CITY, Kan. — SSG (RET) Philip Richard Pauly, 76, of Junction City, Kansas died on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Cremation will take place. A graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery with full military honors. Philip was born April 6, 1947, in Dubuque, Iowa the son of C. N. and Ruth E. (Hoffman) Pauly. Philip served in the United States Army until his retirement. After his retirement, he worked as an umpire and coached little league baseball, played fantasy baseball, football and supported the Junction City Pacesetters. He also worked for Mick’s Appliances and U.S.D. #475. He enjoyed fishing, all sports and was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post #45 in Junction City. He married Jean Marie Kaufmann on December 28, 1968 in Dubuque, Iowa.
Survivors include his wife Jean of the home in Junction City, Kansas; three daughters, Glenice Pauly, Katrina Sandeen and Stephanie Pauly all of Junction City, Kansas; ten grandchildren, Jason Pauly and his wife Samantha, Philip Neu, Jeffrey Neu, Christina Neu, Kimberly Johnson, Ashley Johnson, William Johnson, Cory Allen and Cody Allen; great-grandchildren, Wyatte Hogue, Maddylina Neu, Neiyana Neu, Luella Neu, Julius Neu and David Luke; one brother, Mike Pauly and one sister-in-law Deborah Pauly.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one granddaughter, Kelly Allen and two brothers, William and Lawrence Pauly and one sister-in-law Karen Pauly.
Johnson Funeral Home, of Junction City, is serving the family.