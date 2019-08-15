SHERRILL, Iowa — Kathryn D. (Ludovissy) Kennicker, age 78, of Sherrill, Iowa, was called home unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at her home.
To honor Kathryn’s life, funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the Immaculate Conception Church, 218 North Main Street, North Buena Vista, Iowa, with Rev. Marvin J. Bries officiating, where family and friends may visit from 9 a.m. until the time of services at 10 a.m. in the church hall. To celebrate Kathryn’s life, family and friends may visit from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Friday, August 16, 2019, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, where there will be a parish scripture service held at 2:30 p.m. Burial will be in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, North Buena Vista, Iowa, at a later date.
Kathryn was born on January 21, 1941, in Turkey River, Iowa, daughter of Joseph P. and Lillian (Coonfare) Ludovissy. Kathryn was united in marriage to Frank Kennicker on April 30, 1960, at the Immaculate Conception Church in North Buena Vista. They were blessed with 53 wonderful years together and 6 adored children, before Frank was called home ahead of her on July 5, 2013. Kathryn took great pride in being a full-time wife and stay-at-home mom, raising the children and caring for their home. She was well known for her hospitality and home-cooked meals on the farm, especially her homemade pies and potato salad. Kathryn enjoyed gardening, visiting with friends and relatives, and sitting on her porch swing in the front yard listening to the sounds of nature at the end of spring and fall evenings on the farm. Her Catholic faith was an important aspect of Kathryn’s life and she was a long time member of Ss. Peter and Paul Church and their Rosary Society. Most of all, she was proud of raising her children with her husband, Frank, and watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow up. We are heartbroken at the sudden and unexpected loss of our mom, grandma, great-grandma, sister and friend, words cannot describe how much we will miss you until we are all reunited one day for all Eternity.
Those left to cherish Kathryn’s memory include her children, Duane (Brenda) Kennicker, Sherrill, IA, Nancy (Tom) Fischer, Sherrill, IA, Allen (Robin) Kennicker, Balltown, IA and Lisa Cummer, Garber, IA; a daughter-in-law, Carol Ludovissy; her 15 grandchildren; her 7 great-grandchildren; her brother, Robert Ludovissy Sr., North Buena Vista, IA; her 3 brothers-in-law, Gerald (Karen) Kennicker, Guttenberg, IA, Clarence (Florence) Kennicker, Holy Cross, and LeRoy (Dorothy) Kennicker, Holy Cross; and 3 sisters-in-law, Mary (Melvin) Barth, Durango, IA, Dorothy Crews, Dubuque, IA and Eileen Merfeld, Dubuque, IA.
Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Frank; a son, Steven Ludovissy; a daughter, Judy Gaul; 8 brothers-in-law, Edward Kennicker, Raymond Kennicker, Lawrence Kennicker, Leon Kennicker, Robert Hefel, Joseph Bertjens, Samuel Etter and Leonard Merfeld; 5 sisters-in-law, Eunice Kennicker, Irma Kennicker, Stella Bertjens, Marita Etter and Teresa Hefel; her father-in-law, Alfred Kennicker; and her mother-in-law, Bernadette (Riniker) Kennicker.
Memorials will be accepted by the family to be distributed among her favorite charities.
