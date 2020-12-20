PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Eleanor Mae (Edwards) Noble, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Epione Pavilion, Cuba City.
Public graveside services for friends and family will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Lima Union Cemetery, rural Platteville. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are required at the service. Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to United Methodist Church, Platteville. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Eleanor was born on July 27, 1927, in Belmont, Wisconsin, to James and Mildred Edwards. In 1948, she married Dale Noble, and they spent their life together farming in Lima Township, Platteville. She enjoyed being outside and working in her garden and flowers. Spending time with her family was precious to her. Friends were always welcome for a good game of cards.
Eleanor is survived by her two children, Gary (Susan) Noble, of Platteville, and Mary (Ron) Lenz, of Lancaster; her grandchildren, Jeff Noble and Josh (Jami) Noble; her great-grandsons, Brady and Blake Noble; brother-in-law, Bill Swart; and sisters-in-law, Rosemary Edwards and Joan Edwards.
Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dale; siblings, Isabel (Hilman) Stenulson, Grace (Charles) Genthe, Margaret (La Vern) Bann, Florence Swart, Betty (Bill) Sudmeier, David (Joan) Edwards, Bob Edwards, and Russell (Patsy) Edwards.