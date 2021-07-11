LANCASTER, Wis. — Burdette Pagenkopf, age 83, of Lancaster, WI, passed away Friday, July 9, 2021, from Alzheimer’s. He was born February 10, 1938, in Liberty township, the son of Arnold and Catherine (Wiest) Pagenkopf.
Burdette graduated from Lancaster High School and enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Upon being honorably discharged and returning home, he worked at John Deere in Dubuque. On June 3, 1961, he was united in marriage to Phyllis Morrow at St. Clement Catholic Church in Lancaster. Together, they owned and operated a dairy farm east of Lancaster until their sons took it over. Burdette then spent his time playing cards and working on neighboring farms along with helping out on the home farm. He also served on several boards including Farmer’s Union, Swiss Valley Milk Producers and Lancaster Schools.
Burdette is survived by his wife, Phyllis, and together they were blessed with 5 children, Don (Angie) Pagenkopf, Sue (Jim) Mumm, Dan (Nancy) Pagenkopf, Brenda (Tony) Kluesner and Daren Pagenkopf; 15 grandchildren, Michelle (Nate) Rielly, Jack (Tonya) Pagenkopf, Amber (Cory) McKelvey, Ben (Amy) Pagenkopf, Melissa (Damien) Brunton, Samantha (Brandon) Klein, Cassie (Jesse) Schmitz, Courtney Mumm, Craig (Ela) Pagenkopf, Scott (Haylee) Pagenkopf, Andrea (Jared) Gruetzmacher, Brett (Kasey) Kluesner, Brandi (Jamie) Weber, Bart Kluesner and Bo Kluesner; and 30 great-grandchildren. Burdette is further survived by his sisters-in-law, Ardis Kasper, Kathryn (Francis) Pluemer and Lavon Morrow; and his sister, Shirley (Joe) Pink.
Burdette was preceded in death by great-granddaughters, Ember and Esther Brunton; his brother, Robert; his parents; mother- and father-in-law, Genevieve and Archie Morrow; many brothers- and sisters-in-law; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at St. Clement Catholic Church in Lancaster with burial to follow in the church cemetery with Military Honors. Visitation held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Monday July 12, 2021, at the St. Clement Catholic Church in Lancaster. Prior to the visitation, a Parish Rosary will be said at 3:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church Tuesday morning.
