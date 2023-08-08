DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Donald A. Demmer, 81, of Dyersville, Iowa passed away Monday, July 31, 2023, at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester, Iowa.

Visitation will be held from 9 — 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville where a military service will be held at Kramer Funeral Home at 9:45 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will commence at 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville with Rev. Chris Podhajsky officiating. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery where military honors will be accorded by American Legion Post 137.

