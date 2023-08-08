DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Donald A. Demmer, 81, of Dyersville, Iowa passed away Monday, July 31, 2023, at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 9 — 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville where a military service will be held at Kramer Funeral Home at 9:45 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will commence at 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville with Rev. Chris Podhajsky officiating. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery where military honors will be accorded by American Legion Post 137.
Don was born on August 16, 1941, in Dyersville, Iowa, the son of August and Lena (Mensen) Demmer. He met Dora Even at a school dance and were united in marriage on October 2, 1962, in Dyersville, Iowa. Don served in the US National Guard in 1962 and was released to the Army Reserves until 1967. He also farmed the family farm from 1963-1972, worked at John Deere from 1972-2001 and drove semi from 1988-2016. Don enjoyed playing golf, playing solo downtown with friends, and going to grandchildren activities. He was a great husband, “marrying his best friend”, a loving dad, “playing ball with his children after work”, and a strong faith filled man, “attending mass at 7 every Sunday morning until his health declined.
Survivors include his wife, Dora; his children: Michael Demmer of Earlville, James (Aliesha) Demmer of Powhatan, VA, Kathy (Joe) Wessels of Earlville, Sue Ellen (Randy) Helle of Dyersville, Timothy (friend, Christine Grant Hardin) Demmer of Farley; grandchildren: Steve Demmer, Erica (Charlie) Brake, Michelle (Justin) Weber, Travis (friend, Jaylene) Demmer, Kristin (Cory Braxton) Demmer, Joshua (Megan) Demmer, Jill (Ryan) Cahill, Cory Wessels, Tyler Wessels, Jennifer (fiance, Troy Monaghan), Macy (Jacob) Mask, MacKenzie Helle, Jessica Demmer, Maddie Demmer, Isaac Demmer, and step-granddaughter, Kierstyn (Kevin) Wolf; 15 great grandchildren,;brother, Loras (Jean) Demmer of Greeley; brother-in-law, Jerry (Patricia) Even of Dyersville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law, LaVern and Ardella Even, sister, Grace Gassmann, and in-laws: Kay Eilers Demmer, John and Jackie Naber.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors and caring staff who cared for Don at Finley, ICU department, 5th floor staff, dialysis department, Hospice, and the Good Neighbor Society.
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Memorials may be sent to the family, (in care of Kramer Funeral Home) 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040.